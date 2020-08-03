30 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 932

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 30 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 932.

Of the 30 new cases reported Monday, 5 were confirmed Saturday, 12 were reported Sunday and 13 were reported Monday.

  • Contact = 9 cases
  • Close Contact = 2 cases
  • Community Spread = 4 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 15 case
  • Travel Related = 0 case

Barker also reported Monday 43 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 612 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 375: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 40130 – 39, stable condition
  • Case 413: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 907: 30 – 39, stable condition 
  • Case 908: 80+, stable condition 
  • Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 919: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 921: 30 – 39, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
15,40493214,035437

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
121584226180144129834019

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
2931761210

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, August 3 at 4:17 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

