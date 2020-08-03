30 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 932

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 30 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 932.

Of the 30 new cases reported Monday, 5 were confirmed Saturday, 12 were reported Sunday and 13 were reported Monday.

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Still Under Investigation = 15 case

Travel Related = 0 case

Barker also reported Monday 43 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 612 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 413: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 907: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 908: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 919: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 921: 30 – 39, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 15,404 932 14,035 437 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 84 226 180 144 129 83 40 19 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 293 17 612 10 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, August 3 at 4:17 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.