30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 300

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 300.
According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of six hospitalizations and one new recovery.
Updates on previous pending cases:
- Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
- Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
- Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Information on news coronavirus cases:
- Case 271: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 272: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 273: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
- Case 274: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
- Case 275: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
- Case 276: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure
- Case 277: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
- Case 278: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 279: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 280: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 281: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure?
- Case 282: 70+, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 283: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
- Case 284: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 285: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure
- Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 287: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 289: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 290: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
- Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 295: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 297: 6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation
- Case 299: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
- Case 300: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Hospitalizations
- Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 215: 70+, stable condition
- Case 258: 70+, stable condition
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.
Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|9,294
|300
|8,172
|822
|0-5
|6-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70+
|6
|30
|65
|63
|43
|43
|33
|17
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|211
|6
|81
|2
Updated Thursday, June 25 at 6:53 p.m.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
