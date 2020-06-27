30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 300

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 300.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of six hospitalizations and one new recovery.

Updates on previous pending cases:

Case 264: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 265: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 266: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 267: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread

Case 268: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread

Case 269: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

Information on news coronavirus cases:

Case 271: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 272: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 273: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 274: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 275: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 276: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 277: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 278: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 279: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 280: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 281: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure?

Case 282: 70+, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 283: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 284: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 285: 6 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case, no daycare exposure

Case 286: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 287: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 288: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 289: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 290: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 291: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 292: 0 – 5, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 293: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 294: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 295: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 296: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 297: 6 – 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 298: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 299: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 300: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Hospitalizations

Case 117: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 161: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 215: 70+, stable condition

Case 258: 70+, stable condition

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 9,294 300 8,172 822 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 6 30 65 63 43 43 33 17 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 211 6 81 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, June 25 at 6:53 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.