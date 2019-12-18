30-year tradition causing issues for WFFD could go up in smoke

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s going to need to be a change in a beloved Wichita Falls Christmas tradition that dates back more than a generation.

After a grass fire in the Morningside Neighborhood Park over the weekend, the Wichita Falls Fire Department opted to enforce a safety code that affects the luminaries there.

Fire Marshal David Collins said the annual luminary display was canceled on Sunday to protect Morningside neighbors and their property as well as visitors.

For about three decades, those neighbors have lined the streets each season with about 2,000 paper sacks filled with sand and candles.

It’s given the historic neighborhood a beautiful glow from dusk until the candles go out.

Collins said the many cars that line the streets each year, bumper to bumper to see the luminaries, could be an extremely big problem for firefighters should they ever have to respond again, so, he said the chief is meeting with neighbors to try to come up with a solution to protect the tradition for future generations to come.

One solution could include battery-operated lights instead of candles, but there are other options.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage if any decision is reached by the Morningside Neighborhood Association.