30th annual Summer’s Last Blast kicks-off Thursday

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The 30th annual Summer’s Last Blast in Vernon is set to kick-off Thursday.

President of the Vernon Street Machine and Classic Association Jim Gryseels said Summers Last Blast is a tremendous benefit to the community with the different people who come in. There is one common theme as to why people keep coming back.

“The one thing we hear over and over and over again is about the people in Vernon and how friendly they are to folks,” Gryseels said. “How that’s one of the reasons that they keep coming back is because of the community accepts it.”

The event will start on Thursday and go until Saturday. To find out the complete schedule of events, click here.

