30th District Court Judge seeking another term

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight Tuesday announced he intends to seek another four-year term.

Judge McKnight was first elected to his current role of 30th District Court Judge in 2018 after longtime judge Bob Brotherton announced he would not seek reelection.

Judge McKnight said he’s proud of the work that has been accomplished since he took office and he’s excited about the opportunity to continue his service to the people of Wichita County.

Judge McKnight presided over a plethora of cases in the 30th District Court since his 2018 election, most notably the case of Michael Corey, who received two life sentences for child sex crimes.

Judge McKnight has also managed an unprecedented backlog of cases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which put a halt to in-person jury trials for 18 months.

“There have been a number of significant obstacles in the operation of the Court that created unprecedented challenges,” McKnight said. “I have shown the ability and willingness to ensure fair trials are received, allow individuals their day in court, and effectively manage the Court’s docket.”