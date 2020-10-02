31 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total case number now 1,930, 189 new cases this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 31 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,930.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 43 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,563 recoveries in the county to date.

There are currently 344 active COVID-19 case in Wichita County, with 334 patients recovering at home and 10 patients hospitalized.

  • Wichita Falls — 281 cases
  • Iowa Park — 49 cases
  • Burkburnett — 9 cases
  • Electra — 5 cases

Hospitalizations

10 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 1,388: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 1,683: 30 – 39, stable condition
  • Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 1,773: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 1,855: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,859: 20 – 29, stable condition
  • Case 1,930: 20 – 29, stable condition

Weekly Case Breakdown

A total of 189 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed this week alone, the highest number of cases during any week since the pandemic begin.

  • Contact = 58 cases
  • Close Contact = 35 cases
  • Community Spread = 53 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 41 cases
  • Travel Related = 2 cases

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
113263438161919194

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
23,6551,93021,369356

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
344101,56323

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Friday, October 2 at 4:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester resumes, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

