31 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total case number now 1,930, 189 new cases this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 31 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,930.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 43 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,563 recoveries in the county to date.

There are currently 344 active COVID-19 case in Wichita County, with 334 patients recovering at home and 10 patients hospitalized.

Wichita Falls — 281 cases

— 281 cases Iowa Park — 49 cases

— 49 cases Burkburnett — 9 cases

— 9 cases Electra — 5 cases

Hospitalizations

10 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,683: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,773: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,855: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,859: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 1,930: 20 – 29, stable condition

Weekly Case Breakdown

A total of 189 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed this week alone, the highest number of cases during any week since the pandemic begin.

Contact = 58 cases

Close Contact = 35 cases

Community Spread = 53 cases

Still Under Investigation = 41 cases

Travel Related = 2 cases

The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 11 3 26 34 38 16 19 19 19 4

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 23,655 1,930 21,369 356 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 344 10 1,563 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, October 2 at 4:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester resumes, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

