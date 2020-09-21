32 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new recoveries reported, 1,645 total cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 32 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,645.

The Public Health District reported 16 cases were confirmed Saturday, 9 were confirmed Sunday and 7 were confirmed Monday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 16 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,362 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

12 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with five patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,406: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,465: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,467: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,477: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,523: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,530: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,638: 70 – 79, stable condition

There are now 262 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 250 recovering at home.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.