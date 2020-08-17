32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,149

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 32 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,149.

Contact = 11 cases

Close Contact = 8 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 9 cases

Travel Related = 1 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 19 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, bringing the total recovered case count to 878.

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 919: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,020: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,049: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,092 : 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,117: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,124: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,133: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,813 1,149 15,378 286 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 15 17 98 270 218 177 165 104 54 31 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 239 20 878 12 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, August 17 at 4:50 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.