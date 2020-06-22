32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 201

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 201.

One of those cases is a patient over the age of 60, who has been hospitalized in serious condition.

Please find details for the newly reported cases below:

Case 170 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 171 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 172 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 173 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 174 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 175 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.

Case 176 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 177 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 178 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 179 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 180 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 181 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 182 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 183 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 184 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 185 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 186 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 187 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 188 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 189 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 190 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 191 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 192 — The patient is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 193 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 194 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 195 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 196 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 197 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 198 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 199 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 200 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 201 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Updates on previous pending cases

Case 149 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 150 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 157 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a close contact to a previous case.

Case 164 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 165 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 166 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 167 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 168 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Since Monday, June 15, 102 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wichita County, 29 of which are considered community spread by the Public Health District.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,526 201 7,667 658 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 3 17 51 41 33 21 22 13 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 117 3 79 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, June 22 at 6:12 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.