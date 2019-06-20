32nd Annual Legends of Western Swing Music Festival captures heart of the South

For the next couple of days, the sounds of western swing music will be coming out of the MPEC.

The 32nd Annual Legends of Western Swing Music Festival will have three bands taking the stage each day with large parts of the MPEC floor roped off for everyone to dance. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday.

Gloria Miers said they started this music festival because the musicians wanted to play in different venues than what western swing was typically played in.

“We started the show because the musicians, the legends, that played the western swing music no longer wanted to play in honky tonks and night clubs,” Miers said. “They had no place to play and the people like us who love that music didn’t want to go to those places.”

People come from all over the U.S. and the world to listen to what is considered the official music of Texas.

“The crowd usually is from out of state,” Miers said. “We even had a gentleman today from England, so he even came across the ocean. We’ve had people from Germany and England. Australia, Canada and Mexico. And all over the United States.”

There are some very dedicated followers of the Western Swing Music Festival.

“I’m from Elgin, TX,” Dud Morris said. “Yeah I go to all of them. I guess just about as long as they have had them.”

Morris said on top of the music, it’s the people that brings everyone back time after time.

“They love to dance,” Morris said. “They love to be with people. You get with people here who you don’t know but you still feel like you know them. Friendly people.”

The music festival will be going until 11 p.m. Thursday and it will pick back up Friday and Saturday at noon.