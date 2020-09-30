33 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total case number now 1,872

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 33 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,872.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 17 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,494 recovered patients in Wichita County to date.

There are currently 355 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 345 patients recovering at home and 10 hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

Ten COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,773: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,816: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,858: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 1,859: 20 – 29, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 23,152 1,872 20,855 425 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 345 10 1,494 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, September 30 at 4:23 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.