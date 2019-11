Catering service. Closeup of sliced smoked turkey breast and knife on kitchen table.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KTJL) — Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett will be hosting their 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Meal for people living within the city limits of Burkburnett.

Turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings will be delivered to anyone requesting a meal.

To place an order for a free meal, call the church offices before November 25th at (940)569-7344.