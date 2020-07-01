34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 397

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 397.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 12 patients hospitalized, seven of which are in critical condition.

Case 364: 50 – 50, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Update on previous pending cases

Case 245: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread

Hospitalizations

Twelve COVID-19 cases are listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with seven patients listed as in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 138: 60 – 69, stable condition

One recovery was reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries in Wichita County to 88.

The active case number in Wichita County now stands at 307.

Wichita County has reported 298 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 10,450 397 9,146 907 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 9 10 31 94 77 56 58 37 18 7 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 295 12 88 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, July 1 at 6:42 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.