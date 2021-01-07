34th Annual Martin Luther King Scholarship breakfast has been canceled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Normally the invitations would be getting ready to be sent out to the community inviting them to celebrate the 32nd annual MLK scholarship breakfast but due to COVID-19, the event is being canceled.

Organizers are still asking the community to help with fundraising efforts by making a donation or supporting the scholarship programs in the area to support the youth.