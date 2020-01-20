35th anniversary of Archer County’s only Cold Case homicide

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer County Sheriff’s Office officials are hoping to soon close the only Cold Case homicide in Archer County that happened 35 years ago.

It was a cold January morning in Archer City on Jan. 20, 1985, when Billy Gillispie, 55, left his house to grab some tobacco from a local convenience store and that is believed to be the last time anyone saw him alive.

Depending on who you ask the story may change. But one thing is for certain, Gillispie was found fatally shot behind an abandoned house on the northwest portion of his property.

Archer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer said although the case is old, he hasn’t given up hope.

“I do have some leads and thanks to new technology in the DNA area along with other forensic areas I believe it is still possible to come up with a conclusion,” Dwyer said.

The murder weapon was never found but there are some theories on where it could be. If you have any information on the case call the Archer County Sheriff’s Office.