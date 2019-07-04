35th annual Most Patriotic Parade, Old-Fashioned Fourth of July brings community together

The Kell House Museum hosted one of the most anticipated events Thursday.

The Wichita County Heritage Society threw an “Old-Fashioned” salute to America at the Kell House earlier Thursday morning.

The celebration kicked off with the “Most Patriotic Parade” featuring members of the community rolling in antique cars, specialty cars and of course, It would not be Texas without horses.

“It’s really become a Fourth of July staple, we love it because it brings the community together like they would have when the Kells lived here and celebrate together,” Kell House curator Stacie Flood said.

The fun did not stop there after the parade ended, attendees went to the Kell House Museum for music, family-friendly games and some sweet treats.