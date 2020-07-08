36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 548

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 36 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 548.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 27 patients hospitalized, nine of which are in critical condition.

Barker said Tuesday since Wichita County has over 500 total cases, reporting will now change to a group format instead of a case-by-case format moving forward.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 9 cases

Still Under Investigation = 17 cases

Ages of New Cases

0 – 5 years old = 0

6 – 10 years old = 1

11 – 19 years old = 2

20 – 29 years old = 11

30 – 39 years old = 5

40 – 49 years old = 6

50 – 59 years old = 6

60 – 60 years old = 5

70 – 79 years old = 0

80+ years old = 0

Barker also reported one new recovery in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 105 recoveries to date.

The total active case number in Wichita County now stands at 440.

Update on previous pending cases

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 0 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Hospitalizations

27 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 271 : 60 – 69, critical condition

: 60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 333: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 416: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition

Wichita County has reported 449 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 11,977 548 10,358 1,071 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 11 38 138 102 81 79 53 26 10 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 413 27 105 3 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, July 8 at 5:43 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.