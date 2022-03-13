WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the 10th straight year, Artie Woods and his sidekick McGruff hosted a fundraiser car show ahead of their 38th year fighting crime together.

Hosted by Lone Star Muscle Cars, crowds took in all the classic cars lined up around the outside.

The fundraiser helps fund the Wichita Falls staples Woods and McGruff as they continue making an impact on the next generation around Texoma.

There was a 50-50 pot, prizes for the kiddos and Jack Monroe barbecue plates.

It’s these events that really show Woods the impact he’s made in the community.

“I put what I do against anybody in the United States, as far as getting through to kids, getting them to remember, getting them to participate and getting them to have fun – you gotta make it fun,” Woods said. “My dog has been very fortunate to be able to be out since 1979, and I’ve been doing this 38 years, and I dearly love it. I have made the most of it, and I’m extremely thankful for all the friends I was lucky to make.”

Artie and McGruff aren’t slowing down either, as Woods added he really looks forward to getting back into schools around the area.

So for all the interested schools ready for McGruff to return to the classroom, give McGruff a call at (940) 720-2866.