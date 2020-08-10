38 new COVID-19 cases reported for Wichita County, total 1039

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 38 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,039. The Health District received 10 cases Saturday, four cases Sunday, and 24 Monday for a total of 38 new cases

Contact = 10 cases

Close Contact = 10 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Still Under Investigation = 12 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The Public Health District also reported Monday 18 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 747 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79,critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 905: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 908: 80+, critical condition

Case 918: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,007: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,023: 30 – 39, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,144 1,039 14,787 318

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 14 17 88 250 200 162 143 94 48 23

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 264 18 747 10

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, August 10 at 3:53 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.