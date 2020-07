WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Wichita Falls city council meeting, city manager Darron Leiker says the city has 39 employees out due to COVID-19.

According to Leiker, the employees are out because of a positive covid test or they are in a quarantine situation. Leiker also says that the city has plans that they are following with these employees and that currently, this is not a critical situation.

The city is keeping an eye on it and Leiker will keep the council posted.