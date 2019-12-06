39th annual arts, craft show fundraiser supports Wichita West VFD needs year-round

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The men and women of the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department hope to raise some well-needed money at their annual arts and crafts show this weekend.

This is the Wichita West’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The Wichita West Volunteer fire department consists of 18 members who are all volunteers and despite grants and money from the county and state, this fundraiser is still absolutely necessary.

The annual arts and crafts show will have vendor booths, with a variety of crochet booths, wood crafts, home decor, ceramics, jewelry, wreaths and more just in time for holiday shopping.

All proceeds from this event go toward the VFD’s operation expenses.

“So that means paying utilities, paying for training, paying for the maintenance of the trucks, that way we can better serve the community in our response area,” Volunteer Firefighter and event coordinator Rebecca Fetzer said.

In the past the department raised all the funds for this event, this year Patterson Auto Group stepped up as man sponsors to ensure the success of this important initiative.

The assistant fire chief Michael Albert said it takes a lot of time, money and manpower for the volunteer firefighters to do their job well.

“One of the things we encounter a lot is tires that are damaged by mesquite trees with these off roads fires and that’s a huge expense, financially for use because a lot of our tires run three, four, $500 a piece this event does help offset that as well,” Albert said.

Things kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center and wrap around 6 p.m. and start back up on Sunday at noon and go until 5 p.m.

It is free to enter and you have a chance to enter a raffle for prizes, you may even go home with a smart TV.