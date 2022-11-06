WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third year of the Veterans Day concert was held at the High Dive this afternoon.

A local radio station, The Outlaw 94.9, brought local artists to perform while people sat back and enjoyed some country tunes from artists like James Lann and Jeremy Studdard.

Money raised was given to our local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41. The commander for chapter 41 says it’s nice to see people have fun while also supporting veterans.

“As you can tell, these people show their love. They’re coming out here and having fun, no telling, if you asked each and every one of them, I bet you they have grandfathers and

and uncles and brothers and some of them that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez said.

If you weren’t able to join the fun at the High Dive and would like to donate, click here for more information.