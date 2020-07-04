3rd COVID-19 death in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported

the third COVID-19 related death in Wichita County Saturday afternoon.

This was previously reported Case 144. The individual was a close contact to a positive case. The individual, 40 – 49, has been hospitalized locally at United Regional. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the patient’s family and friends. This is difficult news to report,

particularly on a day normally reserved for celebrations. Our staff truly cares about our patients and develops close relationships with them and their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s loved ones.” Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health Department.

To date, Wichita County has 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19.