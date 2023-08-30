WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third former employee of the UPS Customer Center in Wichita Falls has been charged with theft in connection with thefts of cellular devices over a 4-month period this year.

Losses reported by 3 cell phone carriers in Wichita Falls in that period were listed at $400,000 after audits. Wesley Foretich 42, is charged with theft of more than $300,000 and was released on a $25,000 bond on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Police said he admitted serving as a lookout in the thefts for another employee, and when questioned admitted being paid $500 to watch to make sure management would not walk in during the thefts, and also said he moved boxes, so the other employee could take them.

UPS security first reported missing items in May stating electronic scans showed packages arriving in the center but never being delivered, or if they were delivered, items inside the packages were missing.

Freeney and Swain (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

During the investigation, police tactical officers placed GPS devices in packages and on July 6 watched an employee load boxes and a former employee leaving. The boxes were tracked to Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway.

The former employee admitted to taking devices to Oklahoma City to sell to a business. Police asked for records from four cell phone carriers on losses in their stores from the beginning of March 2023, when a former employee said thefts began, to just before the first arrests in July.

Total losses of items at three stores were reported at $399,999, while the report from the fourth carrier has not been obtained at this time.

The other two suspects whose cases are pending are Jeffrey Swain and Kevin Freeney.