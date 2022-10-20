WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third of seven people arrested in an organized theft operation at the Walmart on Lawrence Road has pleaded guilty.

Bonsall

Brandy Bonsall is on 5 years probation for engaging in organized criminal activity. She and six others were named as working together from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020 to steal items from the store.

Police said Bonsall and the others worked as a team and stole nearly $5,000 in electronics, computers, household goods, grocery items, sporting goods, hygiene items and other miscellaneous items during 8 different theft operations over a week’s time.



Investigators said video surveillance showed Bonsall driving other suspects to the store and driving the suspect vehicle as it fled the scene with the stolen property.

They said she also went with other suspects to sell items at a pawn shop, including two 50-inch flat screen TVs.

So far, two other suspects have pleaded guilty and one has had his charges dismissed.