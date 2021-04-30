4 1/2 years after slaying, man receives prison sentence

Dustin Hord

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested in a murder case from 2016 finally receives his punishment, but not for his original charge of capital murder.

Dustin Hord, 41, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter, in return for his cooperation with authorities in the case against the codefendant.

Friday, April 30, 2021, Hord was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting death of Roger Aliff in October of 2016.

He will receive credit on his sentence for the 1,475 days he’s spent in jail.

Brandon Gilleland

The codefendant, Brandon Gilleland pleaded guilty to murder last July and was sentenced to 30 years.

Gilleland was arrested and charged for murder in January 2018 after he was paroled from prison on a burglary charge.

Hord admitted his involvement but said Gilleland fired the fatal shots.

Hoard said they were in his car when Gilleland grabbed Hord’s .25 caliber gun and shot Aliff in the chest and thigh. He said they had set up a drug buy but Gilleland changed it to robbery because Aliff owed Gilleland money.

They then drove into lucy park and left Aliff beside a road, where he was later found by a passerby. Aliff died in the hospital.