$4.5 million bond to address 5 part project in Bellevue ISD

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— School leaders in Bellevue Independent School District are excited after residents voted in favor of a $4.5 million bond issue.

This is the first bond issue that has been passed since 1983.

“We have so many kids doing stuff, we are standing on top of each other and it becomes a safety hazard,” Ag Mechanics teacher Rusty Brixey said.

Brixey is one of many in the Bellevue Independent School District who believe there are some well needed updates to be made.

“My goal is that any kid that walks through our doors has the opportunity to do anything they want in Agriculture,” Brixey said.

Right now, Brixey said the space is limiting the work students can do and this bond proposal is addressing that.

“And also what this allows for the ag program is to expand in other areas like our ag farm, greenhouse operations, gardens and things like that,” Brixey said.

However, the ag program is just one of the matters to be addressed.

“Our special ed program, our uil academics and athletics programs, this bond encompasses all those activites,” Bellevue ISD Superintendent Michael Qualls said.

Of the $4.5 million, about $365,000 will be spent for career and technical education and the ag-mechanic project space.

Residents in the Bellevue ISD will see an increase in their tax rate from $1.32 to $1.40.

This means those who own a $100,000 home will pay $5 more in taxes per month. To see the other updates this money will address, follow this link.

