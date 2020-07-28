4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Allred Prison, total now 11

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Allred Prison bringing the total number of cases to 11 according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Three offenders and one prison employee tested positive for COVID-19.

There are a total of 8 active employee cases, 4 employees have recovered, one offender has recovered, 354 individuals are in medical restriction, and 10 individuals are in medical isolation.

As of Monday, July 27, 158,794 offenders in the state of Texas have been tested for COVID-19. Of those cases, 15,223 were positive. There are 3,915 active cases, and 10,666 people have recovered.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID information click here.