4 COVID-19 related deaths, 126 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday four deaths related to COVID-19, two patients in their 60’s and two patients in their 70’s.

The Health District also reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 20,569.

The Health District also reported 79 hospitalizations in the county, down from 84 on Tuesday.

So far this week, 356 new COVID-19 cases and 8 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/20 170 3 79 09/21 60 1 84 (+5) 09/22 126 4 79 (-5) Total So Far 474 9 0

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

