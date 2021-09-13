4 COVID-19 related deaths, 191 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday four deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The four new deaths, two in their 50’s, one in their 60’s and one in their 80’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 378.

The Health District also reported 191 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 19,678.

The Health District also reported 95 hospitalizations in the county, up from 85 on reported on Friday, September 10.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

