4 COVID-19 related deaths, 276 new cases confirmed over Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday four more deaths related to COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.

The patients, age 50-59, two aged 60-69, and one aged 70-79 bring the total number of deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 371.

The Health District also reported 276 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 19,001.

The Health District also reported 94 hospitalizations in the county, up from 80 on Friday.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: