4 COVID-19 related deaths, 64 hospitalized, 130 new cases reported in Wichita County, total now 4,966

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday four more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 2,599 (age 70 – 79), Case 4,675 (age 80+), Case 4,175 (age 80+) and Case 4,960 (age 70 – 79), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 83.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 130 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,966.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 58 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the county to 2,981.

There are currently 1,902 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,838 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

64 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 2 1 4 13 15 11 47 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 5 0 17

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case number.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 34,850 4,644 29,647 559 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,638 79 2,859 68 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, November 6 at 4:35 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.