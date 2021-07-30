4 COVID-19 related deaths, active case number reaches 335 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more deaths related to COVID-19. Two of the deaths were people who were fully vaccinated.

The four new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 340.

There is a total of 90 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 25 new breakthrough cases, 25 are symptomatic, 2 of which were hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

The Health District received confirmation this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services that one test sample was positive for the Delta variant and a second test sample was positive for the Alpha variant. Four additional specimens have been sent for testing and the Health District is awaiting those results.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 5 7 12 79 95 141

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 231 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 335.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 121 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 83 reinfections, up five from last week. Of those, 8 are currently active cases.

The positivity rate for Wichita County during the week of July 24-30 was 21%.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 335 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 311 recovering at home.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 259 active cases

— 259 active cases Burkburnett — 37 active cases

— 37 active cases Iowa Park — 31 active cases

— 31 active cases Electra — 8 active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

24 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 3 2 3 2 2 0 14 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 2 0 2 10

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 49,670 Fully Vaccinated — 44, 381

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

