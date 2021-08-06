4 COVID-19 related deaths, active case number reaches 504 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four more deaths related to COVID-19. One of the deaths was a re-infection.

RELATED: Wichita Co. Health Leaders: All but one COVID-related death were unvaccinated

The four new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 344.

There is a total of 149 vaccine break-through cases. Of the 59 new breakthrough cases, 54 are symptomatic, two were hospitalized and four of which were hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 5 7 12 82 95 142

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

RELATED: Former Wichita County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 310 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 504.

RELATED: CDC data shows delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 121 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 86 reinfections. Of those, seven are currently active cases.

RELATED: Do I need to get tested for COVID if I’m vaccinated?

The positivity rate for Wichita County during the week of July 31- August 6 was 25%.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 504 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 466 recovering at home.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott says he won’t order mask mandate even as COVID-19 cases rise

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 381 active cases

— 381 active cases Burkburnett — 69 active cases

— 69 active cases Iowa Park — 51 active cases

— 51 active cases Electra — Three active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

38 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 11 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Sheppard AFB addresses unacceptable conditions quarantined airmen faced

Please find the hospitalization report below:

﻿ 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 1 6 10 0 6 0 27 Critical 0 0 0 0 2 3 4 1 1 0 11

Vaccines in Wichita County

RELATED: Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 50,487

Fully Vaccinated — 44,717

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: