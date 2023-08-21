WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Detectives with the Crimes Against Children unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating after a four-month-old infant was found unresponsive at a local residence.

Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Jacqueline Road off of Iowa Park Road on Sunday, August 20, 2023, just after 6:30 a.m., regarding an unresponsive infant.

Sgt. Eipper said shortly after officers arrived on the scene, the four-month-old infant was transported by AMR to United Regional. He said the child was eventually transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Authorities said at this time, the infant is said to be in “critical but stable condition.”

Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL))

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD Crimes Against Children Detectives also responded to the scene. He said a search warrant was executed at the residence and the parents of the infant were interviewed.

As of the publication of this story, no arrests have been made in connection to the unresponsive infant. No further details have been released at this time.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the investigation is ongoing.