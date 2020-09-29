4 more WFISD students test positive for COVID-19, total cases 41

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— According to the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District, four WFISD students have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases between students and staff to 41.

As of Tuesday, September 29, there are now 27 active student cases and 14 active staff cases.

According to Christy Nash, principal of Wichita Falls High School, the health department completed contact tracing and determined these cases to be “low” campus and classroom exposures.

Because students and staff members have been wearing proper face coverings, no close contacts were identified at school.

No students or staff members, other than the infected individuals, will be required to quarantine.

All areas of the building will be cleaned and disinfected.

Nash said if your child begins to show symptoms of COVID-19, keep them at home and contact a doctor.

If you have questions, contact Christy Nash at cnash@wfisd.net or call the school at (940) 235-1084.

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 numbers here: WFISD COVID tracker.