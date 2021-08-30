4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 116 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday four more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Wichita County to 364 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The patients were in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 90’s at the time of death.

The Health District also reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 17,993.

The Health District also reported 76 hospitalizations in Wichita County, a number that remains unchanged since Friday, August 27.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 54,103 Fully Vaccinated — 47,008

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

