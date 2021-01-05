4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 147 new cases reported in Wichita County, total now 11,691

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday four more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 10,096 (70 – 79), Case 10,347 (80+), Case 7,209 (60 – 69) and Case 9,782 (70 – 79), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 212.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 48 58 92

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Tuesday 147 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 11,691.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 152 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 3,328 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 3,203 cases recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

125 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 34 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 1 2 2 0 8 10 21 22 25 91 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 8 13 5 34

Officials with United Regional Health Care System said as of Monday, January 4 there were 132 patients with a positive COVID-19 test or who are suspected of having COVID-19, with 33 in critical care, showing an increase in both the total number of patients and critical care patients.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 66,713 11,691 53,905 1,117 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 3,203 125 8,151 212 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, January 5 at 4:39 p.m.

Health Director, Lou Kreidler, presented the graphs shown below during the December 1 City Council meeting.





Based on the latest trends, the Health District estimates by the end of December, we may have over 1,150 cases per week.

The estimate of 1,150 new cases per week averages out to 164 new cases per day. This would exceed the capacity to conduct case investigation in its current form.

The second graph shows the peak weekly hospitalization forecast.

If there are no changes, based on the latest trends, by the end of December, the hospitalizations could be as high as 130 people per day.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.