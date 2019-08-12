4 people questioned in Comanche County man’s disappearance

The Lawton Police Department have possible suspects in custody in connection with the disappearance of a Comanche County man.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, confirmed four people are being held in custody in connection with the assault and possible murder Byard “Dakota” Moore, 22. Their names are not being released at this time.

Moore was last seen on Saturday, June 15 at the Stripes near Sheridan and Lincoln in Lawton. According to investigators, the day after Moore was last seen, he was involved in an assault by several people at a home less than two miles away from that Stripes. According to the police report, Moore was hit numerous times with a metal pipe in the head and body at a home on Northwest Kinyon.

On August 7, police interviewed Ryan Jones who investigators said admitted that Moore was assaulted at his home. The report said Jones told officers that he gave others permission to assault Moore and said he never attempted to stop it not did he call the police or seek aid. Jones was arrested for accessory to a felony and booked into the city jail.

On August 8, Comanche County deputies found a body west of Lawton, but have yet to confirm if it is Moore.