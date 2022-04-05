WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A rare feat was accomplished right here in Wichita Falls when four schools represented the city at the basketball state championships last month.

Tuesday morning at City Council, proclamations were issued for each team, City View boys, Hirschi boys, Christ Academy girls, and Christ Academy boys to honor their accomplishments this season.

Accomplishments that included two state championships at Christ Academy with both boys and girls winning it all.

Between District 5 Councilor Steven Jackson, where City View and Hirschi reside, and Mayor Stephen Santellana, who has kids attending Christ Academy, the city was plenty proud of these young men and women!

“Four teams making it out of Wichita Falls making the state tournament, and two bringing home the gold? That was pretty neat. I don’t know if you’ll ever see that again, especially two teams from Christ Academy. I don’t think we’ve ever seen a boys and girls team bring home to state championship, so it’s neat to have all the student-athletes here, the administration and all the parents here taking pics. It’s just very honoring,” Santellana said.