WICHITA FALLS/VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— There are 40 COVID-19 cases reported at the North Texas State Hospital Vernon Campus according to Texas Health and Human Services and the WFISD reported 35 COVID-19 cases.

WFISD also has more positive cases according to the WFISD COVID tracker.

As of Monday, September 28, there are now 21 active student cases and 14 active staff cases.