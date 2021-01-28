40 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries, no new deaths reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County by the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District for the first time since November 24.

The Health District confirmed Thursday 40 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 13,844, the lowest number of new cases reported since October 2.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 40 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 11,590 recovered cases in the county to date.

Active cases continue to decline in Wichita County, falling under 2,000 for the first time since November 16, with 1,972 total active cases and 1,893 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

79 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 0 0 1 1 4 2 12 23 18 62 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 3 6 1 17

Vaccines in Wichita County

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 10,252 Second Dose — 2,211

The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list.

As of last Monday, January 18, the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format.

The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system.

If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim.

Health District officials are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 79,787 13,844 65,908 35 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,893 79 11,590 282 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.