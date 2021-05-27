40 WFPD units execute high-risk search warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 40 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department are currently executing a high-risk search warrant near downtown Wichita Falls.

The WFPD SWAT team executed the search warrant in the 600 block of Burnett Street Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

One suspect has been detained, and the operation is still in progress.

The Crimes Against Property unit and the Organized Crime Unit are on the scene for the investigation.







WFPD officials said there is no danger related to this operation to the citizens of Wichita Falls.

No other details are available at this time. Our crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.