40th Annual Christmas Magic opening at the MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls kicks off its 40th Annual Christmas Magic event Thursday.

After last year’s virtual Christmas Magic Market, the league said they are ready to welcome the community back to Christmas Magic with open arms.

For four decades now, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has been putting together Christmas Magic, a weekend full of fun and holiday cheer, but Christmas Magic co-chair Amanda Hansen said there’s a bigger purpose behind the event.

“Christmas Magic is the main big fundraiser for the Junior League of Wichita Falls, and we use this fundraiser to fund our entire community plan, so all of the money that we raise goes right back into the community,” Hansen said.

Hundreds of vendors come from all parts of the community for a weekend market shopping experience which Hansen said is one of her favorite parts of the event.

“Over a hundred different merchants that are here for shopping,” Hansen said. “A lot of people are true favorites that come every year, but we’re really excited probably the most about all the new vendors that we have joining us this year.”

The event draws new vendors like Tiffany and Weston McCalip, owners of Shop the Macs Boutique, who said they are thrilled to be participating.

“We’re excited,” Tiffany McCalip said. “We’re actually from the area; we grew up in Iowa Park, and so, to be back in our neck of the woods feels awesome. We’re excited.”

The McCalips also said knowing that taking part in the event will benefit so many is a great feeling.

“I mean, to be able to give back is always great, so we’re very thankful to have that opportunity while also benefitting our business,” Weston McCalip said. “So we’re killing two birds with one stone, so it’s great.”

Four-year Christmas Magic vendor Sarah Solomons, owner of Boomtown Vision, said she’s glad to be joining the market again this year.

“This year especially, just being back in person is so great,” Solomons said. “After last year, we kind of had to regroup and do it a little bit differently, but being back in person, we’re really looking forward to seeing all the shoppers come out and being able to shop in person with people this year.”

Solomons also said there’s truly something for everyone at Christmas Magic.

“You can get a gift for anybody or just even not a gift, just something for yourself,” Solomons said. “There will be everything this weekend, and everyone should come out because it’s a great time, and all of the money raised goes right back in the community.”

This weekend is shaping up to be a weekend full of holiday spirit that’ll help hundreds of Texomans.

The events start Thursday, November 4, with the VIP Preview Party, and the market officially opens Friday, November 5, at 9 a.m.