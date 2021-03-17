40th Hotter’N Hell Hundred to be in-person, registration next month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a virtual ride in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway for an in-person Hotter’N Hell Hundred in August.

Registration for the 40th HHH opens April 1. You can sign up here.

Hotter’N Hell weekend will take place August 26 to 29 and the Saturday ride starts at 7:04 a.m. Saturday, August 28.

HHH officials are once again offering the limited Golden Wheel VIP registration package for $375. It will include:

A Golden Wheel HHH jersey

A Golden Wheel polo shirt

Secure and VERY convenient VIP parking

Concierge access to registration/packet pickup

A special Friday night dinner

Registration for the HHH Endurance Ride – any distance

Golden Wheel cyclists start at the front of the Endurance Ride

Special Ride support and porta pots at 3 selected rest stops

HHH breakfast with VIP access

$50 HHH Consumer Show dollars

Invite to the Thursday night Vendor/HHH Steering Committee Social

When registering, don’t forget to sign up for the Friday night all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. It’s a Hotter’N Hell tradition for over 35 years, the carb load returns from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday on the lower level of the Kay Yeager Coliseum. The beloved spaghetti dinner feeds from 3,500 to 4,000 cyclists, their friends, family, and HHH spectators.



