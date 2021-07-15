40th Ranch Roundup gallops into town July 16 and 17

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Ranch Roundup celebrates 40 years Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, 2021 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.

The Texas Ranch Roundup is the “original” event designed to replicate the big cattle roundups of the late 1800s and early 1900s, and, in 1981 was the first of the hundreds of ranch rodeos that now occur all over North America.

Events start at 9 a.m. Friday morning with the Festival and Tradeshow at Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and Grounds followed by Kid’s Roundup, which is free, taking place at in Kay Yeager Coliseum at 9:30 am. The event closes Sunday with service from Cowboy Church feature Reba McEntire’s sister Susie McEntire. You can see a full list of events at the Roundup website.

Tickets are available at the MPEC box office or can be purchased online.