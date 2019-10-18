41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — For 41 years the Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street has been hosting Chamber of Horrors and Friday night the screams begin.

“This is our 41st year I have been involved for 21 years and we are going to come out and spook you. We will get you scared,” Club Director Carlos Martinez said.

Volunteers include military personnel and members of the club.

“I got involved with this when I was 11 so that puts me at about 38/39 years I have been involved I started out as a youth member which is what we use down here as spooks then graduated into building it then woke up one day and they said your gunna run it,” Chamber Chairman John Brock said.

Brock said preparations and being able to build the chamber is something he looks forward to all year.

“This is my Christmas this is what I love and to be able to give back to the club that helped me as a kid is just my way of giving back,” Brock said.

“I love it, this time of year, to be able to dress up and scare people and get paid,” Martinez said.

Organizers say all the money made from the event go straight back into the club so they can continue to hold events that will always surprise.