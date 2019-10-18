Breaking News
Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — For 41 years the Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street has been hosting Chamber of Horrors and Friday night the screams begin.

“This is our 41st year I have been involved for 21 years and we are going to come out and spook you. We will get you scared,” Club Director Carlos Martinez said.

Volunteers include military personnel and members of the club.

“I got involved with this when I was 11 so that puts me at about 38/39 years I have been involved I started out as a youth member which is what we use down here as spooks then graduated into building it then woke up one day and they said your gunna run it,” Chamber Chairman John Brock said.

Brock said preparations and being able to build the chamber is something he looks forward to all year.

“This is my Christmas this is what I love and to be able to give back to the club that helped me as a kid is just my way of giving back,” Brock said.

“I love it, this time of year, to be able to dress up and scare people and get paid,” Martinez said.

Organizers say all the money made from the event go straight back into the club so they can continue to hold events that will always surprise.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"

Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sikes Senter Mall robbery"

Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety"

Building a better guide dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a better guide dog"

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News