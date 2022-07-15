WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 41st Annual Texas Ranch Round Up is underway. The event kicked off Friday, July 15, with hundreds of vendors gathering for the Annual Ranch Round Up Trade Show.

From hats to jewelry, and really just about everything you can think of when it comes to the ranch life, Marketing Director for North Texas Rehab Sandra Ross said you can find it all right at the MPEC this weekend.

“We’ve got events going on all day today and all day tomorrow,” Ross said. “We have a dog challenge tomorrow from 2 to 5, and then we have a ranch horse competition in the morning, so there is plenty of stuff to do. We just wrapped up the Kids’ Round Up.”

While this event has served as a tradition for several families over the years, photographer and newcomer Joe Duty, who has only sold his work online, is now looking to make some big bucks in person.

“This is our first time having a physical presence with a booth and setting all of our stuff up,” Duty said.

In just the few hours he’s been set up, he already knows he’ll be back again next year.

“It’s very friendly and just kind of an intuitive environment, and so we feel really good about it,” Duty said.

Not only does the Ranch Round Up provide a space for businesses to blossom, the money raised from ticket sales also goes to a great cause.

“So far in the 41 years that we’ve been doing this, we’ve raised about 3.75 million dollars for the three charities: the North Texas Rehab, the West Texas Boys Ranch, and West Texas Rehabilitation Center,” Ross said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and support those three great charities.”

This year there is one thing that is a little different: parking.

“We have parking trams and trolleys that are going to be here predominantly tonight starting from 5 on, and then all day tomorrow to help get people from our parking lot because we do have a little bit of a parking issue due to the construction, and we’re trying to make that as easy as possible,” Ross said.

Ross said don’t let the parking keep you from bringing the entire family out to enjoy everything the 41st Annual Ranch Round Up has to offer.

For more information on ticket prices and events, click here.