41st Scotland Sausage Festival sells around 3500 pounds of sausage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a successful day for the Knights of Columbus.

According to officials, their 41st annual sausage festival in Scotland saw around 1,500 customers, around three times the population of Scotland.

Despite having to change to a drive-thru festival because of COVID-19 precautions, event organizers said that did not affect turnout.

Around 3500 pounds of sausage were prepared for the festival, and officials said by the end of the day, they were completely sold out.

Officials thanked all the volunteers who worked the festival and the community who came out to support them.