42 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries reported in Wichita County, total case number now 1,839

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 42 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,839.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 16 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases so far in Wichita County to 1,477.

Hospitalizations

10 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,582: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,773: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,774: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,816: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

Currently, there are 339 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 329 recovering at home and 10 hospitalized.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 22,553 1,839 20,361 353 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 329 10 1,477 23 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, September 29 at 3:45 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

